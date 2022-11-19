BBT6: Is Shrihan Elimination Confirmed For This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most-watched shows in Telugu. The current season(Bigg Boss Telugu 6) is getting lukewarm responses since the show went on air. We can't predict anything in the show. Anything can happen in the Bigg Boss house just overnight.

It's a known fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Shrihan is one of the strong contestants in the house. The show buffs would believe that Shrihan would be in the top five finalists. Unfortunately, Shrihan is in the danger zone of this week's voting polls, as per the sources.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Shrihan might get eliminated from the show in Sunday's episode. If this news turns true then Shrihan will be the third strong contestant who is going to get evicted from the house after Vasanthi and Geetu Royal.

We have to wait and see whether Shrihan will get eliminated from the show or not.