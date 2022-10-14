BBT6: RJ Suryah Wins Captaincy Task, to Rule House For A Week

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are getting to see new twists and turns in the house. The show is yet to do well in terms of TRPs ratings.

Some contestants are giving their all to survive in the house for a long time. Currently, the captaincy task is underway in the house. The captaincy contenders are Singer Revanth, Rohit, Arjun, Surya, Vasanthi, Adi, Raj and Satya.

According to sources, Surya is going to be the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss is going to announce RJ Surya as the new captain of the house in tonight's episode.

Talking about the show, Shrihan, Geetu, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Aditya, Sri Satya, Raj, Sudeepa and Marina have been nominated for this week's eviction. If reports are to be believed, Sudeepa and Maria are said to be in danger zone, as per sources. Who do you think will get eliminated from the show? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

