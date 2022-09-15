BBT6 Overaction Candidate After Doll Task

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. Unfortunately, the show has received lukewarm response from small screen viewers this season.

If you are curious to find out who is the most contestant resorting to too much overaction in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, reason on.

The contestant is none other than Arohi, who is still struggling to settle down in the house. Bigg Boss assigned the task of taking care of the dolls to all the contestants. If anyone loses their doll, they will lose their eligibility to take part in captaincy task.

After the task, Arohi was asked to return the doll, she overreacted while returning the doll. Now, Netizens who watched the episode have branded her as the most over reaction contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

There's breaking news for Bigg Boss viewers. Tamannaah will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 this weekend, as per buzz. Tamannaah is coming to the show to promote her upcoming film Plan A Plan B which features Ritesh Deshmukh. Tamannaah's Plan A Plan B will be releasing on Netflix on September 30!