BBT6: Netizens Fed up With Sentiment Scenes in Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is in its second week. The contestants of the house participated in the Sisindri task and performed the task as per Bigg Boss's guidelines. In Thursday's episode, the contestants of the house shared some interesting things about their lives. Singer Revanth said that his wife is pregnant and is eagerly waiting for his child to call him 'Nanna' as he lost his father when he was young and couldn't either see or call his father.

Sudeepa aka Pinky said how she lost her child. She further stated that she became pregnant in 2015 and she lost her child due to her high Thyroid levels. She said that she used to take care of her sister's child and felt bad when she was supposed to give the little one to her sister.

Keerthi Bhat explained how she lost her daughter before stepping into Bigg Boss house. Marina and Rohit also spoke about howthey lost their child. Rohit said that their baby didn't have a heartbeat in the third month, so they need to abort their child. Chalaki Chanti also explained how he lost his mother. Here is the promo. Just give a look at it.

Some of the netizens were moved by the stories of the contestants whereas a few other contestants are saying that they got bored by looking at the sentiment scenes in the Bigg Boss house.

