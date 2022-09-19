BBT6: Nagarjuna Schools Contestants Over Poor Performance

Two contestants stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. In the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, two contestants, Abhinaya Sree and Shani Salmon got evicted from the house. The weekend episode was much fun and Nagarjuna tried to motivate the contestants who were not giving their 100 percent despite having potential and also schooled some contestants. He advised the contestants of the show to put in their full efforts so that they could be till the finals.

The weekend episode is a fun episode, right? Amala Akkineni and Sharwanand were also present on the show and they had a brief interaction with the housemates on the occasion of the release of their movie Oke Oka Jeevitham.

A total of 21 contestants entered the house. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 entered the third week.

In the last week, Sri Satya, Shani, and Vasanthi got three votes each when Nagarjuna asked the housemates to select the waste contestants from the nine housemates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: This Contestant Place in Top 5 Confirmed, Deets Inside