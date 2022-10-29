BBT6: Nagarjuna Does Red Card Elimination of Geetu Royal?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Finally, the much-awaited promo of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 weekend episode is out. Looks like BBT6 host Nagarjuna is in a firing mood. He does a good job of grilling Geetu Royal in the latest promo released by Maa TV.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host had been accused of protecting Geetu Royal for a long time by the viewers. For the first time, Nagarjuna is seen lashing out at Geetu Royal for exploiting housemates' weaknesses. Nagarjuna told Geetu Royal that she deserves punishment in the latest promo of tonight's episode.

Nagarjuna also called Geetu Royal as the worst performer in the Sanchalak task. Rumors are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers are planning red card elimination of this contestant. Geetu Royal is likely to get eliminated from the show, as per sources. Let's wait and see what's in store for Geetu Royal fans.

