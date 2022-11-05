BBT6 Most Popular Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows in the Telugu States. The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been witnessing severe competition among many probable winners.

Ormax has announced the names of the five most popular contestants of the season. These are the ones: Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sri Satya, Faima and Srihan are the ones. The handful of contestants have been entertaining the viewers, and their fans seem to have voted for them.

Let's wait and see whether these five contestants would climb up the ladder to be the top five finalists of this season.

Talking about the ongoing status in the show, Sri Satya and Faima are clearly facing the threat of eviction. Reports are doing the rounds that the makers are planning not to eliminate anyone this weekend. By chance, if there is an elimination, Faima might be shown the door.

Who do you think will get evicted from the show next? Let us know in the comments section below.