BBT6: Meet The New Captain of The House

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Singer Revanth needs no introduction. He has been making the headlines ever since he entered the house.

Bigg Boss viewers have branded Singer Revanth as arrogant. He has been entertaining the viewers for long now.

Guess what? Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Singer Revanth ha sbeen receiving a substantial vote count from the viewers despite all the negative talk.

According to sources, Singer Revanth is going to become the captain of this week in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Singer Revanth will be the fifth captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Singer Revanth would become captain in tonight's episode.

Check out the latest BBT6 promo unleashed by star Maa: