BBT6: Meet The Eighth Week Captain

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu is heading towards the finale, just another couple of weeks is ahead for the grand finale. The current season is in its eighth week, Adi Reddy, Geetu Royal, Singer Revanth, and Vasanthi have emerged as strong contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Bigg Boss has assigned captaincy tasks to the housemates. As usual, the housemates are fighting to become captain of the week, as they can escape the eviction.

Luckily, Srihan is said to have won the captaincy task. The buzz on social media suggests that Srihan will be the new captain of the eighth week in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Srihan becoming captain of the house episode will be aired in tonight's episode.

Coming back to the show, RJ Suryah and Rohit are in the next line to face eviction. They are said to be in a danger zone in unofficial polls. There's a possibility for Rohit to get evicted from the house during the eighth week of elimination.

Watch this space for more updates.