BBT6: Inaya Red Card Elimination, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Inaya has been hogging the limelight for many reasons. She got a decent fan following after entering the show. Some of the show buffs are not happy with her performance in the house. Netizens are urging the show makers to eliminate Inaya via Red card elimination for her violence in the house.

It is worth mentioning here that Red Card elimination is nothing but the show organizers can eliminate any contestant at any point of time if they are not happy or satisfied with their behavior in the house.

It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna will hear the pleas of the audience about Inaya's red elimination or not. Are you also waiting for Inaya's red card eviction? Let us know in the comments section below. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss Telugu updates.