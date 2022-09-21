BBT6: Inaya Dominating Housemates, Say Netizens

TV reality show Bigg Boss is popular in all languages across the regions. People from different walks of life participate in the show with an eye on the trophy. In the process, a few contestants also dominate other participants in the show. A few even betray housemates to get ahead.

Cut to the chase. Netizens seem to have figured out who that contestant is in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 show.

No prizes for guessing. As per Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 viewers, she is none other than Inaya. Netizens are not happy with Inaya's behaviour in the house. A section of the audience allege that Inaya is not allowing others to express their opinions. They say Inaya is dominating other housemates.

Show buffs are urging show organisers (Star Maa) not to give space for Inaya as her voice is irritating them. Show buffs are requesting the show organizers to eliminate Inaya from the show. For those who are unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Inaya has been nominated for this week's elimination. She is already in the danger zone in unofficial polls, as per the buzz. Will Inaya really get eliminated from the show remains to be seen.

