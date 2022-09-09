BBT6: Geetu Wants This Contestant to Get Eliminated

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has started and the contestants in the show are getting used to the environment. Some are getting adjusted whereas a few others are still trying to find out what is going on. A total of 21 contestants have entered the house. RGV heroine, Inaya Sulthana is staying active and is not leaving any stone unturned to jump into fights with others. Geethu is also one of the contestants on the show who is quite irritating others with her words. Chalaki Chanti is right now staying calm and is observing what is going on in the house.

It is all known knowledge that Singer Revanth is grabbing all the attention. My dear readers, not with his singing skills but with his behaviour. He is in the nominations and most of the contestants in the house nominated Revanth. With this, it looks like he was quite disappointed. On the other hand, he is staying active sometimes whereas a few other times, he is staying silent. He is also seen crying in the bathroom at times. In the recently released promo, one could see Chalaki Chanti telling Revanth that it is not a big sin to get nominated in the house. Aditya is also trying to get Revanth out of what he is going through. But Geethu is someone who is saying that Revanth should be out of the house as soon as possible. She said that people will surely feel bad for Revanth's attitude. Let us wait and see whether Revanth would stay focused on the game or not.