BBT6: Geetu Royal's Masterplan to Escape Elimination

It's the weekend and it's time for host Akkineni Nagarjuna to return to the sets of the reality show to grill whoever has crossed their limits in the house during the past week.

If you haven't been informed about the captaincy task saga, here we tell you that Bigg Boss had appointed Geetu Royal as a leader for the captaincy task. She was seen helping Sirhan with the captaincy task. At last, Srihan becomes the new captain of the show owing to her intervention.

Will Nagarjuna invoke the episode and comment on it? Will he question Geetu's master plan for making Srihan the captain? Let's wait and see.

Coming back to the show, Raj and Suryah are said to be in a danger zone. It remains to be seen whom the Bigg Boss is going to show the exit door to this Sunday. Watch this space for more Bigg Boss updates.