BBT6: Geetu Royal Sensational Comments On Abijeet, Kaushal Manda

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Geetu Royal earned a decent fan following during her stint in the house. Recently, Geetu Royal was eliminated from the show.

Geetu Royal is upset with Bigg Boss makers for her elimination. Netizens have called Geetu Royal's elimination unfair. She seems to be obsessed with the show.

After her exit from the show, Geetu Royal has made some sensational comments against Kaushal Manda and Abhijeet who were the winners of Bigg Boss Telugu in the previous season, Geetu Royal is seen saying in a video clip that Kaushal and Abhijeet have used their own strategies to win the game. When I used the same strategy, people are branding me as heartless, and shameless because they are boys they can't do anything but as a girl, I shouldn't do. How fair it is. She is seen talking about female domination in the video clip. Here is the video for you. Check it out:

