BBT6: Geetu Royal Or Sri Satya - Who Will Be Sent To Secret Room?

It has been close to nine weeks since Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 started. There have been no major twists and turns in the reality show. There has been no wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu either.

People thought the makers would plan a wild card entry to spice things up in the house. But it has not happened. It appears that the Bigg Boss makers are planning to give a major twist to the audience, finally.

There is a possibility for one or two contestants to be sent to the secret room soon. The buzz on social media suggests that Geetu Royal or Sri Satya would be sent to it for a couple of days.

The show's organisers are planning a fake elimination for one of the two contestants.

