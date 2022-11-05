BBT6: Geetu Royal Eliminated, But There's A Big Twist

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Geetu Royal has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. She wasn't known to many when she stepped into the house.

But, she became the audience's favorite contestant, thanks to her game. If you have become a fan of Geetu Royal and watch the show just for her, then, we have some bad news for you.

According to reports, Geetu Royal has been eliminated from the show.

The same sources inform us that the show organizers are planning to send Geetu Royal to the secret room.

They are making the arrangements for the eliminated contestant to be sent to the secret room. Geetu Royal is a strong contestant, she won't get eliminated anytime soon.

The show organizers are likely to do a fake elimination this weekend.

Let's wait and see.