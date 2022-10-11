BBT6: Is This A Family Show, Ask Bigg Boss Viewers After Midnight Masala

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has been making the headlines for multiple reasons. The show has received lukewarm response from viewers. The show organizers are trying their best to make Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 successful. But contestants refuse to get out of their comfort zones. It appears nobody in the Bigg Boss house is putting 100% effort into the show. Going by what's happening on show, it seems like RJ Surya has devised his own game strategy to survive in the house longer.

If you are wondering how, let me tell you how. RJ Surya had a relationship with Arohi Rao when she was in the house. Sadly, Arohi got eliminated from the house because of her relationship with Surya.

After Arohi's eviction, RJ Surya got connected to Inaya, they are behaving as love birds in the house. In Saturday's episode, BBT6 host Nagarjuna made the audience tense at the time of elimination by keeping a suspense over Inaya and Chanti. Viewers were trying to guess who will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

Surya was worried that Inaya could get eliminated from the show. Surya was the main reason for Arohi's elimination. He thought Inaya will also get eliminated because of him. In last night's episode, RJ Surya and Inaya went to the store room, the former was seen asking "will you go away, leaving me alone in the house?". This was followed by a deep talk about each other. They were seen kissing and hugging in the store room. This midnight masala doesn't seem to have gone down well with the show buffs.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers trolling Surya on social media and urging him to remember it is a show, not a public booth. On the other hand, Netizens are also asking Star Maa if Bigg Boss is a family show. Let's wait and see what Nagarjuna would say on RJ Surya and Inaya's romance in the house.