BBT6: Even Nagarjuna Can't Save This Contestant From Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is failing to garner the a decent viewership. So far, the show has been receiving poor ratings, as per the buzz. We already told you that the pilot episode got the worst ratings.

Also Read: Worst TRPs Ratings For Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch Episode



The first and foremost reason for the show to get poor ratings is the unfamiliar faces in the BBT9 house. Yes Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are hardly known to the small screen viewers.

All the 21 contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 are new to the audience except Singer Revanth and Adi Reddy. Each and every contestant is playing a safe game. Singer Revanth and Geetu Royal are grabbing the viewers' attention with their aggressive behaviour in the house.

No doubt, the show organizers also want the same—contestants who can generate masala content to grab the viewers. Abhinaya Sri, Rajasekhar, Shani, Geetu have been nominated for elimination in the second week after Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air. Abhinaya Sri is leading in the bottom position with least votes in unofficial polls.

Abhinaya Sri was supposed to get eliminated last week, but luckily got saved as there was no elimination in the house. Now, neither Nagarjuna nor the show organizers can save Abhinaya Sri from eviction. Her name has been confirmed as the contestant to get eliminated from the show this week.

Also Read: Worst TRPs Ratings For Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Launch Episode



What do you think, guys? Let us know your comments in the box below. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.