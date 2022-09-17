BBT6 Elimination Today: Will Maa TV Save Geetu For TRPs?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has become a talking point for the TV audience and movie buffs. The show has managed to keep its audience hooked to the TV sets with interesting tasks and fights in the house. One contestant who is making big noises on social media is Geetu Royal.

This contestant was not much known to the audience when she entered the house. In a span of one week, Geetu Royal's fan following went up. A section of the audience is upset with Geetu Royal's outburst behavior in the house.

A few people are supporting Geetu Royal for being transparent in the house. Geetu Royal is generating masala for the viewers. On top it all, Geetu Royal has been nominated for this week's elimination. Even though there have been calls from the audience to eliminate Geetu and send out out of the house, it remains to be seen if the show organizers save Geetu from elimination for TRPs' sake.

Those who watch Bigg Boss every season know for a fact that the makers always save contestants who make the most noise. So it would be interesting to watch if Geetu gets lucky and the makers apply the formula to her.

Let's wait to see who is going to be evicted from the house in tomorrow's episode.