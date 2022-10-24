BBT6 Eliminated Contestant Arjun Expected This From Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Arjun Kalyan was eliminated from the house in the seventh week. Everyone is shocked to see the eviction of Arjun Kalyan. After coming out of the house, in an interview, Arjun Kalyan said that Bigg Boss is a very different journey and it went fine. He further stated that it would have been nice if he would have been in the top 5 contestants list.

Arjun said that his family members supported him a lot. He also added that he loves acting and felt nice when he has seen his final Bigg Boss video. He also said that he expected some moments to be shown in the final video. He also said that some moments with his friends and funny moments with Satya were missing.

When asked about who will be in the top 5 list, then Arjun Kalyan said that we can't predict and added that there are good contestants in the house. He thanked everyone for their support and apologised for letting his fans down. He said that he came out of the house with positive vibes and came out of the house on celebrative mode.