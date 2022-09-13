BBT6: Double Elimination Confirmed This Week

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is yet to get good viewership from the small screen audience. It's been close to a week that Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 premiered, but the show is yet to gain momentum.

The audience is yet to get familiar with the faces and names of the contestants. The new season saw 21 contestants enter the Bigg Boss house. As you all know, there was no elimination last week in the house. Last night, the nomination process took place.

The nominated contestants for this week are- Revanth, Adi Reddy, Sree, Geetu Royal and Faima. Reports are doing the rounds that there is a chance of double elimination in the house this weekend.

Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend? If there is double elimination? Which contestant is more likely to get evicted from the house? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

