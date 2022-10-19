BBT6 Contestants Have No Respect For Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: In today's episode, Bigg Boss said that all the housemates are not paying heed to Bigg Boss's words, not following the rules of Bigg Boss and further stated that till now, all the contestants gave their best in the Bigg Boss task but this season it didn't happen.

Bigg Boss said that Faima, Surya, Geetu, Revanth, Srihan and Raj are trying to do their best. Keerthy, Aditya are also giving their best but Sri Satya, Arjun, Inaya, Marina, Vasanthi and Adi Reddy are not at all participating in the task. Bigg Boss also said that housemates didn't even follow the minimun rule of trying to be in the role. Bigg Boss said that the housemates didn't even meet the expectations of Bigg Boss as well as the audiences. And also said that celebrity gaming league and captaincy contenders task were removed. After hearing to this, the housemates apologised Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss told that the contestants who have no respect towards the show can leave the show and go out of it. Bigg Boss also announced that there is no captain this week.

