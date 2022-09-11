Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Line Numbers
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Weekend is here... One of the contestants from Boss Telugu 6 is going to step out of the show, today. According to the rules, one contestant from the nominated contestant will be evicted from the show on weekends. Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 returns to the show on Weekends. In the first week, seven contestants have been nominated. One contestant will be eliminated based on the number of votes they have received. Here is the list of contestants and the missed call numbers to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants.
Keerthi Bhat - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877601
Sudeepa Pinky - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877602
Srihan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877603
Neha Chowdary - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877604
Chalaki Chanti - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877605
Sri Satya - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877606
Arjun Kalyan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877607
Galatta Geetu - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877608
Abhinaya Sri - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877609
Merina Rohit - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877610
Bala Aditya - Missed Call Number - +91 72888776011
Vasanthi Krishnan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877612
Shani Salmon - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877613
Inaya Sulthana - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877614
RJ Suryah - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877615
Faima - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877616
Adi Reddy - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877617
Rajshekar - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877618
Arohi Rao - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877619
Singer Revanth - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877620
