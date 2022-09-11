Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Line Numbers

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Weekend is here... One of the contestants from Boss Telugu 6 is going to step out of the show, today. According to the rules, one contestant from the nominated contestant will be evicted from the show on weekends. Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 returns to the show on Weekends. In the first week, seven contestants have been nominated. One contestant will be eliminated based on the number of votes they have received. Here is the list of contestants and the missed call numbers to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants.

Keerthi Bhat - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877601

Sudeepa Pinky - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877602

Srihan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877603

Neha Chowdary - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877604

Chalaki Chanti - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877605

Sri Satya - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877606

Arjun Kalyan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877607

Galatta Geetu - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877608

Abhinaya Sri - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877609

Merina Rohit - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877610

Bala Aditya - Missed Call Number - +91 72888776011

Vasanthi Krishnan - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877612

Shani Salmon - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877613

Inaya Sulthana - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877614

RJ Suryah - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877615

Faima - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877616

Adi Reddy - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877617

Rajshekar - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877618

Arohi Rao - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877619

Singer Revanth - Missed Call Number - +91 7288877620

