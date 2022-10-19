BBT6: Akkineni Nagarjuna Planning New Twist This Week?

Meta: Mid-Week Eviction In Bigg Boss Telugu 6, But There's a Catch!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the most-watched reality shows on television. The real game has begun in the house. And the housemates are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with their game play.

For the unversed, Revanth, Arjun, Sri Satya, Inaya, Bala Aditya, Raj, Faima, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Srihan, Rohit, Marina and Vasanthi have been nominated for this week's eviction.

There is a huge buzz doing the rounds that the show organizers are planning mid-week eviction.

If reports are to be believed, there will be a mid-week eviction in the house. However, there is a catch! Whoever gets eliminated will not leave the house but will be sent to the secret room.

Bigg Boss house gates are said to be open right now.

On the other hand, the show organizers are also said to have readied the store room for the entry of secret room contestant. Now, it woukld be interesting to watch which BBT6 contestant will be sent to the secret room by the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host. The topic is being widely discussed on social media.

Readers, tell us who do you think will be going to the secret room. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

