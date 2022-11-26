BBT6: After Monal, Meet Nagarjuna's Most Favorite Contestant

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has made it to the headlines over the past few weeks. The show always manages to be in the news whenever something juicy comes up from contestants' constant fights in the house. Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna have had their own favorite contestant, season after season. During a previous season of the reality show, Nagarjuna was said to be saving Monal Gajjar from eviction. The show's buffs used to be fed up with her at times.

Now, the Bangarraju actor is repeating the same with another contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. It appears like Sri Satya is his favorite pick. She has been nominated for the past four weeks, besides being in the danger zone.

But she has managed to survive in the house for about a month! It remains to be seen when Sri Satya would get eliminated from the popular show.

