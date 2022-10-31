BBT6 9th Week Nominations: Check Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has reached the ninth week, and 10 contestants are left in the house. Last night, RJ Suryah was eliminated from the house.

RJ Surya was one of the strong contestants in the house but his elimination was a huge surprise to the viewers and fans.

According to reports, Singer Revanth, Inaya, Geetu Royal, and Keerthi would get nominated in tonight's episode. The nomination process is underway in the house.

However, the official nomination list for the ninth week is yet to be known. Who do you think will get evicted from the house this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.