BBT6 12th Week Nominations: Check Contestants List

The show organizers of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are coming up with interesting tasks to make the show buffs hooked to the TV screens. For those who are unversed, last night, Marina was eliminated from the show. Currently, there are ten contestants in the house.

Only a few weeks are left for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale to be held, the makers would be planning mid-eviction in the house.

The nominated contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 12th week are- Faima, Adi Reddy, Srihan, Keerthi, Rohit, Inaya and Satya. Singer Revanth wasn't nominated as he is the captain of the house.

It will be interesting to watch who will be getting evicted from the house this week. Watch this space for more updates.