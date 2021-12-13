BBT5: Will This Top Contestant Step Out of Finale Race With Cash Briefcase?

All eyes are on the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy. The show is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Just six days are left for Nagarjuna to declare the winner of this season.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss has opened voting lines for the finale week last night itself as this is a crucial time for viewers as well as contestants.

If reports are to be believed, Sunny and Sreerama Chandra are said to be in the leading position with highest votes in the finale week voting as of now.

The latest we hear is that Shanmukh Jaswanth aka Shannu is likely to be the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Netizens are saying that Shanmukh may not become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

It is being speculated that Shanmukh might step out of the final race by accepting a briefcase filled with money. Will Shanmukh really accept the brief case and let go of the title? Let's wait and watch.