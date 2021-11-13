BBT5: Will Star Maa Push Their Favorite Contestant To Finals Without Eliminating?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is nearing the final episodes. This season will end in the middle of December. Bigg Boss viewers have started predicting the winner and finalists of the season.

Talking about the weakest contestant in the house—the contestants include RJ Kajal, Maanas, and Priyanka Singh. Bigg Boss viewers are demanding that the show organizers eliminate RJ Kajal from the show. RJ Kajal has been escaping eviction over the past few weeks despite not providing enough content on the show to entertain viewers.

Reports are doing the rounds that RJ Kajal is likely to be saved this weekend too. Yes. What you read is right. It is being speculated that Maanas could be the next contestant to be shown the door by host Akkineni Nagarjuna in Sunday's episode. Show organizers are planning to save RJ Kajal from eviction, it appears. If that happens. the Bigg Boss show makers may push RJ Kajal into finals by eliminating Maanas and Priyanka Singh.

Will RJ Kajal be able to reach the top five position is yet to be known. She can perhaps be among the top five finalists but viewers say with no content, RJ Kajal could only reach there because of Star Maa support.

Bigg Boss viewers are of the view that Vishwa, who performed better in every task, got evicted last week. On the other hand, RJ Kajal has been surviving in the house despite poor show. What's your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below.