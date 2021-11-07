BBT5: Will Star Maa Give Sreerama Chandra Red Card to Save TRPs?

Sunday is Funday... Nagarjuna makes the show more interesting on the weekends. He gives classes to the contestants of the house and one of the contestants from the house will be eliminated on Sunday.

The list of contestants nominated for the ninth week - Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Jaswanth, Vishwa, Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, and Ravi. According to the reports, Vishwa is likely to be eliminated from the house this week.

Another news that is doing all the rounds on social media is that Sreerama Chandra is likely to be given a red card and Star MAA may save him so that the show will get high TRPs.

We all know that Sreerama Chandra is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He enjoys an incredible fan following. He is giving his best in the show.

Another rumour that is doing the rounds is that Nagarjuna may evict Sreerama Chandra after Sri Reddy leaks. Sri Reddy has leaked some of the personal chats with SRC. However, there is no official information regarding this.

After Sri Reddy has leaked the personal chats, the fans of SRC supported the singer and the hashtag #WeAdmireSRC trended on Twitter. Let us not decode much but wait for today's episode.

