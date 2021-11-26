BBT5: Will Shanmukh, Siri Change Their Game Strategy

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Thanks to Bigg Boss makers for the family reunion episode, the episode has become talk of the town.

Siri and Shanmukh’s mother visited the Bigg Boss house to meet them as well as to motivate them to perform better. In a recent episode, Siri’s mother was seen telling Shanmukh that she doesn’t like Shanmukh hugging her daughter.

On the other hand, Shanmukh’s mother is said to have warned Siri Hanmannth to stay away from him.

Shanmukh’s mother is all set to be visiting the BB house in tonight's episode. Siri and Shanmukh’s mother appeared to have dropped hints that Shannu and Siri's relationship was damaging their reputation and image.

Will Siri and Shanmukh learns from their mistake? Are they going to change their game strategy after family reunion episode is yet to be seen.