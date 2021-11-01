BBT5: Will Shanmukh Run Out of Luck Due to This Reason?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the most talked about contestants on social media. Shanmukh Jaswanth is the favorite contestant of many show lovers. It appears Shanmukh has started playing the real game now and ha unleahed his strategy. He is also dominating other contestants in the house by giving huge competition.

If one were to go by his popularity, there is a high likelihood of Shannmukh Jaswanth to walk out of the house with the Bigg Boss winner's trophy. However, now it seems he might not win as he is receiving a lot of flak on social media from the viewers for his closeness to Siri Hanmanth.

Shanmukh performed well in all the Sunday tasks. And he has also improved his performance over the last few days. Bigg Boss viewers say that Luck seems to be favoring Shanmukh Jaswanth, as he has been wining games every weekend. The buzz on social media doing the rounds suggests that Shanmukh might run out of luck if continues the same relationship with Siri Hanmanth which has not gone down well with Bigg Boss Telugu viewers.

What do you think viewers? Let us know in the comments section below.