BBT5: Will Shanmukh Jaswanth Be Able To Match Bigg Boss Winner Abhijeet

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth has managed to be in the headlines ever since he entered the glass house. There's no denying the fact that Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the popular celebrities in the house.

Not to mention, he has his own fan following outside the house. They are continuously supporting him and rooting for him to clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Several times, Shanmukh Jaswanth was in the nominations. But he escaped eviction because of the support of his girl friend Deepthi Sunaina and fans.

If reports are to be believed, Shanmukh Jaswanth is leading with highest votes in unofficial polls. Hamida is said to be in the last position when it comes to voting percentage. All the eight nominated contestants are not able to reach Shanumukh's voting percentage, it is learnt.

If you recall, the same happened in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 where Abhijeet used to garner the highest votes whenever he was in the nominations.

Looking at Shanmukh's voting, people just can't stop talking about Abhijeet. Let's wait and see whether Shanmukh will be able to match Bigg Boss winner Abhijeet's vote count by the end of the show.