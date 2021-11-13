BBT5: Will Nagarjuna Slam VJ Sunny For Degrading Shanmukh?

Weekend is here and Bigg Boss viewers are thrilled. Yes, it's that time of the week to see host Akkineni Nagarjuna back in the Bigg Boss house. the actor and host is all set to make another royal entry into the house in his stunning costumes. It is known that he is not only a charming person but can be curt too. Nagarjuna is all set to school the contestants over their behaviour in the house through the week. We don't know who's going to get brickbats and who will receive the bouquets from Nagarjuna.

However, we are pretty sure that Nagarjuna is going to lash out at VJ Sunny for his derogatory remarks against Shanmukh Jaswanth. Yes, Shanmukh and VJ Sunny had a bitter fight during a task in the episode aired on Friday night. VJ Sunny degraded Shanmukh's profession after Shannu lost his cool.

However, what may have angered viewers is that VJ Sunny said that you are playing the game by using a woman. Sunny used women in the plural form (Adavallani in Telugu). It would have been nice if Sunny pointed out Siri's name instead of generalising.

So Nagarjuna is likely to question VJ Sunny over his mistake. We already told you that Shannu's girlfriend Deepthi has already come out in support of him and lashed out at Sunny. Now, it remains to be seen if the Bigg Boss makers support Shanmukh in this fight.

