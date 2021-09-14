BBT5: Will Nagarjuna Show The Red Flag to Shweta Varma?

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with yet aother new season which is making the headlines for more reasons than one.

All the credit must go to the contestants who are holding the audience in their grip with their non stop fights and antics in the house. For the unversed, last night the makers put the contestants through another round of nominations in the house.

All the contestants fought with each other over the reasons for nominating them. One contestant stole the show in the process and she is none other than Swetha Varma. She performed well in the task, last night.

A section of the audience is not happy with Swetha Varma's performance in the house.

They are urging Nagarjuna to eliminate Swetha Varma with Red Card elimination. Will Nagarjuna accept audience request and eliminate Swetha Varma via red card elimination is yet to be watched in the episode tonight.