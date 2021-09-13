BBT5: Will Nagarjuna Save These Two Contestants in Week 2 Elimination?

Bigg Boss Telugu season has entered into its second week with 18 contestants are still locked up in the house. Sarayu was eliminated from the house last night as she failed to secure enough votes. It appears Bigg Boss is making contestants restless in the house by assigning back-to-back tasks to test their potential.

According to our sources, Bigg Boss has completed the second week's nomination process in the house in last night's shoot. The nomination process will be aired on Maa TV in the episode tonight. We have heard from our trusted sources that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 second week nomination process is going to be double entertainment for the viewers.

The fights between the contestants for nominations appears to have reached its peak. RJ Kajal, Hamida, Uma Devi, Natraj Master, Jessie and VJ Sunny have been nominated for this week's eviction. When you read the list, you must have realised that RJ Kajal and Jessie have been nominated again. The duo was also nominated last week, but they somehow escaped eviction.

Will the two escape eviction this week is yet to be seen. People are betting big-time that one amomg RJ Kajal, Jessie and Uma Devi would face the axe this week.

