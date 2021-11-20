BBT5: Will Nagarjuna Save Female Contestants From Elimination This Week?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is not just a great actor, he is also good at hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. Most of the viewers wait for weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 just to get a glimpse of the actor. They watch the show for Nagarjuna's sake. Talking about the current edition of Bigg Boss, the eleventh round of elimination is going to take place in tomorrow's episode.

If you have been closely followed Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, you must know that the show organizers have eliminated more female contestants than male contestants this season. Now, people are debating on social media as to who Nagarjuna will show the door to. Will it be a male or female contestant?

Anee Master and Priyanka Singh are said to be in danger zone when compared to other contestants. On the other hand, Bigg Boss has also given an eviction-free pass to VJ Sunny. There's no way Sunny will get eliminated. If at all, Bigg Boss evicts him, VJ Sunny could use the eviction-free pass to stay in the house. But one thing is for certain, one contestant will get eliminated this week as the makers skipped the eviction round last week afte Jessie walked out of the show because of his ill health.

Now, it remains to be seen if Nagarjuna be able to save female contestants this weekend and let a male contestant go. If yes, then who among the nominees will get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 in the eleventh week? Stay tuned.