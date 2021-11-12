BBT5: Will Anchor Ravi Be A Better Captain Than Shannu or SRC?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is completing its tenth week and is entering into its eleventh week. As the captaincy task for the eleventh week is still going on, in tonight's episode viewers are all set to witness a huge drama between Sunny and Shanmukh Jaswanth. According to our sources, Ravi will be ruling the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house next week as the captain. Finally, Ravi became the captain of the glass house after spending ten weeks in the Bigg Boss house. Ravi's fans are celebrating his win.

In yesterday's episode, Ravi failed to do a secret task. Following that, netizens said that Ravi's specialty is getting caught in 5 minutes after doing a secret task. Anyway, Ravi is performing well in the tasks and giving his best to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Ravi's game strategy seems to be working well against other contestants. If you are rgeularly following Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show in Star Maa, you may have noticed that the contestants who tried to badmouth or fight Ravi were eliminated. In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Buzz, Priya accepted it when Ariyana asked her about the same.

So we can say that Ravi has a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. They are working hard to save Ravi from elimination. But when compared to Shanmukh fans and Sreerama fans, Ravi fans are not that many. But one thing is certain—Ravi will be among the top three finalists and certainly reach the grand finale.

However, it may not be right to predict the winner or runner-up in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 by just fan following because it we have seen earlier that anything can change in the house.

Let us see how Ravi will handle the Bigg Boss Telugu house next week. Also, how Ravi handles the captaincy task will decide his future in Bigg Boss house. Will he perform better than SRC or Shannu? Let's wait and watch