BBT5: Is this Why VJ Sunny Gave Eviction Free Pass to Kajal?

Looks like VJ Sunny of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is playing a safe game. He seems to have entered the house with a perfect game plan. Sunny has been entertaining the viewers by maintaining friendship inside the house and taking part in every task to appease the Bigg Boss viewers outside the house. No doubt, VJ Sunny is pretty confident that he will definitely be in the top five finalists.

If you recall, VJ Sunny won an eviction free pass during the train task. Last night, Sunny's dearest friend RJ Kajal was supposed to get eliminated from the show, as she garnered the least votes from Bigg Boss viewers.

However, Akkineni Nagarjuna gave a big twist to elimination by announcing that one of the nominated contestants could use eviction-free pass to escape Elimination. Sunny used eviction free pass to save RJ Kajal from elimination. We don't know Sunny's real intention behind saving RJ Kajal's from elimination.

However, viewers are sharing their opinions on social media saying that he saved RJ Kajal to win brownie points from the viewers. On the other hand, there is also a buzz doing the rounds that VJ Sunny might have used an eviction pass to eliminate his competitor Ravi from the final round.

Now, we don't know if this really was Sunny's idea. Only Sunny must know why he used eviction free pass for RJ Kajal.

What do your think? Share your views with us.