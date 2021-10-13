BBT5: Is This Why Shannu Getting Highest Votes?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is getting good TRP ratings for Star Maa. Viewers are glued to their television sets during the show. For the unversed, the contestants nominated for the sixth-week elimination include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama, Ravi, Priyanka, Jessie, Siri, Vishwa, Sweta, and Lobo. As per voting results, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Sreerama and Ravi are in the safe zone. Priyanka, Jessie, Siri, Vishwa, Sweta, and Lobo are in the danger zone.

Shannu is said to be leading, as always, with the highest number of votes this week too. In the last week's voting trends too, Shannu was leading with the highest number of votes. As we all know, Shannu has a huge fan following outside the Bigg Boss house for his short films on YouTube and dance.

So it's no wonder that they try to save Shannu at any cost. Besides, Deepthi Sunaina also is hugely popular and enjoys a massive fan following. We know that Deepthi is Shannu's girlfriend. So Deepthi fans too are voting for Shannu. She is promoting Shannu on her social media platforms. And the other reason why Shannu is getting huge votes is that he is a top YouTuber, so other YouTubers and their fans are supporting him.