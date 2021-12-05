BBT5: Is this Why Priyanka Singh was Eliminated?

Priyanka Singh, the second transgender to enter the most controversial show, Bigg Boss Telugu, is reportedly leaving the house after she failed to secure enough votes from the audience to survive in the house. Yes, what you read is right. In today's episode, we will see Pinky's elimination.

Of the nominated contestants-- Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, and Priyanka, Sreerama Chandra and Maanas have got the highest number of votes and were saved by the show makers. While Siri and Kajal got an average number of votes, they were also saved from elimination.

After Priyanka's elimination went viral on social media, the Bigg Boss audience felt that she was evicted as she concentrated more on Maanas' game. From the very beginning, when Priyanka started liking Maanas, she always used to spend time with him, play tasks with him, and talk with him only, which irritated the audience much.

Sources claim that even after her family asked Priyanka not play for Maanas, there was no change in Pinky's behaviour, which resulted in her elimination today.

What are your views? Why do you think Priyanka got eliminated? Let us know.

Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about the show.