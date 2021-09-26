BBT5: Is This Why Lahari Got Eliminated?

It's elimination time, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has completed its third week and is inching towards its fourth week. There is a rumour doing the rounds that Lahari got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 glasshouse. Anyway, the rumour seems to be true. Yes, Arjun Reddy actress Lahari, got eliminated. There was a lot of confusion between Lahari and Priya about who would get the red card. As we all know, the channel and show makers will save the contestant who has the fewest votes and eliminate the leading votes contestant for their TRP ratings. So everyone is expected that they will eliminate Priya. However, officially it is not confirmed, should wait and watch in tonight's episode.

Lahari has lost the votes after her fight with Priya and her gossip with Maanas. In the first week, Lahari was in the front line for controversial fights. Later, she was away. After Priya made a wrong statement about Lahari's relationship with the male contestant and told about Ravi's backtalk about her in the nomination task, the fight started. Anyway, Nagarjuna gave clarity to Lahari in yesterday's episode.