BBT5: Which Batch Does Your Favourite Contestant Belong to?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is becoming more interesting with the fights and drama that the housemates are creating day by day. The controversial reality show has made the audience glued to their TV sets during the showtime. As it is the weekend now, we know all the Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to know who the eliminated contestant will be.

We already mentioned it earlier, but to the unversed; Natraj Master is going to leave the house this evening. After this elimination, the Bigg Boss glasshouse will be left with 15 contestants.

The latest reports from the BB audience say that the housemates got divided into five groups and are playing the game. Are you excited to know about the batches to which your favourite contestant belongs? Then you are on the right page!.

Here are the full details of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants’ groups:

Pulihora(flirting) batch- Sreeram Chandra, Sunny, Hamida Mahanati(overacting) batch- Siri, Kajal, Anee Master Guntanakka Batch- Natraj Master, Ravi, Vishwa, Lobo Silent Batch- Maanas, Shannu, Priyanka Singh Safe Game Batch- Swetha, Anee Master, Priya

Let us know your thoughts on whether these names are apt for the teams of the house.