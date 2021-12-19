BBT5: What Makes SRC Better Contestant Than Other Finalists Sunny, Shannu

Singer Sreerama Chandra is one of the most known faces in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. As Sreerama Chandra is the winner of Indian Idol season 5, he became a household name not just in the Telugu states but across the country. He has a huge fan following in North India compared to the South.

Many top Bollywood stars are rooting for him and requesting their fans to cast their votes for Sreerama Chandra. The audience says that Sreerama is the strongest contestant in the house and he deserves to win the title or runner-up trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Talking about Sreerama's performance in the house, he gave his best and his relationship with other contestants was always within limits.

At the beginning of the show, Sreerama shared a good bond with Hamida, but her sudden elimination affected him a bit. After that, Sreerama was never seen getting close to any contestant and did not bring his personal issues in the task. The audience says that Sreerama is the strongest contestant compared to Sunny and Shannu. They say he is the only contestant who did not create any drama in the house. One of the biggest plus is that Sreerama did not look for sympathy during his leg injury and never taunted Priyanka about it, say netizens. Maybe this is why audience are choosing Sreerama instead of Shanmukh Jaswanth.