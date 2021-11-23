BBT5 Week 12 Nominated Contestants Opening Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is in the twelfth week... The process of nomination grabs all the attention and like every time, the twelfth-week nomination process of BBT5 is also quite interesting. While Kajal fought with Sreerama Chandra and Ravi, Sreerama Chandra had discussions with Kajal and Sunny as the former nominated them.

Sunny, who becomes aggressive all the time during the nomination process, handled the situation very calmly and was not influenced by Sreerama Chandra's words. Ravi and Kajal had a discussion on not saving Anee Master.

After yesterday's episode, Siri, Shannu, Priyanka, Ravi, Sreerama Chandra, Kajal, and Sunny got nominated for this week's elimination. Of the nominated housemates, as per the unofficial opening voting trends, Sunny, Shanmukh, and Sreerama Chandra got the highest number of votes and entered the safe zone.

While Ravi and Kajal got average votes, Priyanka and Siri got the least number of votes. Bigg Boss viewers anticipate that one of these four contestants will leave the Bigg Boss house this week.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post to get quick inside information about the show.

