BBT5: VJ Sunny Is New Captain Of Bigg Boss House

The captaincy task for week 7 wound up yesterday after Jessie completed his secret task. Later, Lobo who was sent to the secret room, re-entered the house and used the power given by Bigg Boss. He gives the black egg to Sreerama Chandra and evicts him from being a captaincy contender. He hands over the golden egg to Kajal and makes her participate in the captaincy task.

So, the captaincy contenders' list includes Kajal, Maanas, Sunny, Ravi, and Vishwa. According to the latest buzz, industry sources say that the contestants were given a balloon task in which all the contenders had to save their balloons and prevent them from bursting.

In yesterday's episode, Ravi, Lobo and Vishwa tried to influence Anee master to get her support for winning the captaincy task. However, latest reports claim that Anee Master backed Sunny in saving his balloons and made him win the task.

With this, Sunny became the new captain of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house, and he further chose Kajal to be the ration manager of the house. Bigg Boss fans are happy as Sunny's dream of becoming a captain came true and now they can see him wearing the captain's dress.

Will Sunny be able to manage the Bigg Boss house and control housemates without losing his temper is to be watched in the coming days.