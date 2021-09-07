BBT5: Vishwa Gets Emotional With Anchor Ravi

Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been grabbing the attention of the viewers from day one. The contestants in the house are trying their best to entertain the audience. When it comes to the tasks and performance, since it is only two days since the show started, there's no way we can can judge the contestants. But one thing is for sure, every contestant is waiting for their chance to prove themselves.

Star Maa released the promo of the episode tonight a few hours ago. We can see in the video clip that the contestants are having a fun time. Bigg Boss seems to have assigned tasks to the contestants, and it seemed that Vishwa won the task. Bigg Boss has given him access to power room. Vishwa has also got the power to choose two contestants who will be required to give all their things and clothes to Bigg Boss. And Vishwa chooses Ravi.

We can see Ravi in the ladies' costume and the contestants enjoy Ravi and Lobo's comic timing. Meanwhile, Vishwa gets emotional with Ravi and sharing about the time when his life hit a rough patch after losing his brother. Vishwa bares his heart to other contestants. On the ither hand, Lobo instructs his housemates to dry their clothes outside.

After the promo release, netizens seem to have taken a liking to Vishwa, Ravi, and Lobo's comedy timing. A section of the audience is waiting for the drama and fights to unfold in the glass house. They are requesting Bigg Boss makers to give contestants a task that would bring out their true colors.

We are sure Bigg Boss Telugu viewers will enjoy tonight's episode. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.