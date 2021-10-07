BBT5: Video of Sreeram Chandra Manhandling Jessie Leaked, Netizens Shocked!

After a long hiatus, the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house is back in action this week. Viewers are enjoying the captaincy task and fights between the contestants. The last time we witnessed a high drama in the house was during the second week nomination and captaincy task. In yesterday's task, Jessie and Sreeramna Chandra got into a physical fight after Jessie pushed Sreerama. Sreerama defended himself by putting Jessie down. The video has gone viral on social media platforms. Viewers say that the way Sreerama caught Jessie was manhandling. Sunny lashed out at Sreerama for doing such a thing and other contestants tried to stop them. Sreerama argued with Sunny saying he got hurt when Jessie pushed him down.

Check Out the video

#biggbosstelugu5 it's clear.. first Jessi tackled Sriram. Its every one's right to defend himself so src became aggressive, I don't understand why sunny and other housemates are against src. pic.twitter.com/8tVwWIvBW9 — Rohan (@Rohan03617094) October 6, 2021

Netizens say that Jessie is the one who started the war and Sreerama ended it. Anyway, audience accepts the way Sreerama manhandled Jessie was wrong. They say that Sreerama can act mature instead of physically fighting. Sreerama's popularity has taken a beating as a result of this. Even housemates who witnessed this are shocked and are against SRC for this act.

Audience believe that Nagarjuna should speak up so they can determine who is correct—Sreerama or Jessie.