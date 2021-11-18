BBT5: Two Star Maa Favorites Contestants In Danger Zone

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become the hottest topic on social media. Just one day left for the weekend episodes, as well as to see the return of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna to the sets. Bigg Boss viewers are desperate to know who would get eliminated on Sunday.

All the contestants have been nominated for this week's elimination except Anchor Ravi. We have learnt from our trusted sources that Shanmukh, Sunny, SRC, Anee Master are in the safe zone. And the buzz is that two conteatants who are reportedly favourites for star maa--RJ Kajal and Siri Hanmanth are said to be in the danger zone.

If you recall, last week, RJ Kajal was supposed to get evicted from the house. Luckily, she got saved as there was no elimination in the house and Jessie opted out citing health issues.

Now, rumors are rife that there will be double elimination this weekend in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. If Bigg Boss makers really plan double eviction, then there's a chance of RJ Kajal and Siri getting evicted from the house. Who will officially get eliminated is yet to be known. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss updates.