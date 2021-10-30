BBT5: Tollywood Youth Sensation Chief Guest on Star Maa

With Diwali around the corner, Star Maa makers want to send out pre-Deepavali vibes to the Bigg Boss Telugu viewers. As per the latest buzz, it is reported that Youth Sensation Vijay Deverakonda will be part of the show in Sunday's episode.

Yes, what you read is right. Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 sets and charm the contestants with his presence. Besides the Liger star, former Bigg Boss contestants Monal Gajjar and Divi Vadthya are also likely to give a dance performance on the Diwali episode.

In today's episode, Nagarjuna will save Shanmukh, Maanas and Sreerama Chandra. If rumours are to be believed, contestants who did not receive letters from their family members will be getting gifts. It is expected that Lobo will be gifted with a printed T-shirt, which is sent by his daughter.

As a part of the Diwali 2021 special episode, Star Maa organisers have also planned a special skit with Bigg Boss 4 contestant Mukku Avinash to entertain the contestants. As for the nominated contestants, Lobo and Siri are in the danger zone and one of them will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house tomorrow.